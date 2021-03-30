Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $70.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.69.

Shares of HUBG opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Hub Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

