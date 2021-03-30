Oppenheimer Boosts Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target to $15.00

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brainsway from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Brainsway alerts:

Shares of BWAY opened at $9.10 on Friday. Brainsway has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. Analysts anticipate that Brainsway will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Brainsway as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.