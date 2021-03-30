Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Discovery from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

