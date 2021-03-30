ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

