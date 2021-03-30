FY2021 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Increased by Piper Sandler

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

NYSE DRI opened at $143.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day moving average of $120.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -149.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $149.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

