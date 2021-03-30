ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.01

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and traded as low as $21.03. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 116 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

