Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $478.28

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 478.28 ($6.25) and traded as high as GBX 518.40 ($6.77). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.66), with a volume of 2,109,003 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 368 ($4.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 231.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 478.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.97.

In other news, insider Keith Williams purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

