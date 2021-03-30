Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.96

Shares of Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.96 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 15.90 ($0.21), with a volume of 688,735 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.07 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91.

About Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.