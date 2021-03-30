Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 29.7% in March

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,367,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on POAHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

