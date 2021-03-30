Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 78,172 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,931% compared to the average volume of 2,579 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $198,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,293,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,569,071. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,343 shares of company stock worth $10,818,028. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

