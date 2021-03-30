Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NLTX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $11.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $493.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $18.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,897 shares of company stock worth $210,390. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

