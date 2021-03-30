Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.28.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 792,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,213 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,797,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 733.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 275,622 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.