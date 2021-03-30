Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UUUU. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.25 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.88.

UUUU stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,767 shares of company stock worth $184,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,957 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 32,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 70.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 691,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

