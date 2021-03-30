United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is a parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development. It provides range of deposit products and loans, as well as other services such as Internet banking and brokerage services. United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is based in ATMORE, Ala. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBAB opened at $28.00 on Friday. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 million.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, reorder checks, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

