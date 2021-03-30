ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RKWBF opened at $397.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.68. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $448.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

