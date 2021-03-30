KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the construction company will earn $7.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WGO. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $73.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,109 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.