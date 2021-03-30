$0.71 EPS Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.78. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 585,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,385,000 after buying an additional 96,036 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $104.53.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

