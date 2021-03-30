Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WestRock’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for WestRock in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRK. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $52.92 on Monday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of WestRock by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of WestRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

