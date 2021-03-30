Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADS. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Edward Jones cut Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.27.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $111.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $121.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

