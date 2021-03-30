QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) vs. Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Financial Comparison

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of QAD shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citrix Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.4% of QAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QAD has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citrix Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. QAD pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Citrix Systems pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citrix Systems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and QAD has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Citrix Systems and QAD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 1 5 5 1 2.50 QAD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Citrix Systems presently has a consensus target price of $159.54, suggesting a potential upside of 14.91%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than QAD.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citrix Systems and QAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.01 billion 5.67 $681.81 million $4.13 33.62 QAD $310.77 million 3.06 -$15.95 million N/A N/A

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than QAD.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and QAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 18.52% 391.74% 13.02% QAD 1.08% 3.18% 1.24%

Summary

Citrix Systems beats QAD on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps. It also provides networking products comprising Citrix ADC, an application delivery controller and load balancing solution for web, traditional and cloud-native applications; and Citrix SD-WAN, a WAN Edge solution that delivers flexible, automated, secure connectivity and performance for the workspace. In addition, the company offers customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves healthcare, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Citrix Systems, Inc. in March 2009. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About QAD

QAD Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes. The company also provides demand and supply chain planning solutions to manage various procurement, manufacturing, inventory, distribution, and sales activities; global trade and transportation solutions to manage and optimize network of carriers for shipments; embedded analytics and business intelligence that offers data to measure performance; and internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it offers customer support and product update services, as well as professional services, including consulting, deployment, training, technical, development, and integration. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. It serves automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products manufacturing companies. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

