Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ALFVY opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALFVY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

