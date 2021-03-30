Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Up 263.4% in March

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 263.4% from the February 28th total of 445,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,936,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after acquiring an additional 213,779 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 96,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,442,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.