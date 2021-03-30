Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.29

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.29 and traded as high as C$5.77. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 525,229 shares.

RSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Rogers Sugar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$590.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$223.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

