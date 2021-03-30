Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $235.98

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.98 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.27). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 319 ($4.17), with a volume of 524,010 shares trading hands.

MAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 278.57 ($3.64).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 322.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 235.98. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -12.18.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Insiders have purchased 118 shares of company stock worth $34,021 in the last quarter.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

