Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.13

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.13 and traded as high as C$43.10. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$42.69, with a volume of 64,778 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.13.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$130.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

