MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $800.08

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 800.08 ($10.45) and traded as high as GBX 841.92 ($11.00). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 834 ($10.90), with a volume of 16,777 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £485.86 million and a P/E ratio of 47.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 800.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 703.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%.

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

