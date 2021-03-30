Iofina (LON:IOF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.82

Iofina plc (LON:IOF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.82 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.80 ($0.15). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 315,926 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The company has a market capitalization of £23.02 million and a PE ratio of 12.00.

Get Iofina alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas M. Becker acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42). Also, insider Lance J. Baller acquired 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £21,125 ($27,599.95). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,500.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.