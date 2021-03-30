Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Colfax Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colfax in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of CFX opened at $44.17 on Monday. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -883.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,611. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

