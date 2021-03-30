Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) vs. Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Financial Comparison

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telekom Austria and Otelco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.11 billion 1.04 $366.20 million N/A N/A Otelco $62.77 million 0.63 $7.80 million $2.27 5.08

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than Otelco.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and Otelco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 8.38% 13.85% 4.57% Otelco 11.05% 31.88% 5.53%

Risk & Volatility

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otelco has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Telekom Austria and Otelco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 1 1 0 2.50 Otelco 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Otelco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Otelco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Otelco beats Telekom Austria on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services. It also provides end-user terminal equipment; digital products; cloud and Internet of Things services; and mobile payment services. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided mobile communication services to approximately 21.3 million customers; and had approximately 6.1 million fixed-line revenue generating units. It has operations in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, and North Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services. The company also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

