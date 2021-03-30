Analyzing MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions -8.69% 10.47% 2.68% Applied Optoelectronics -34.83% -11.67% -6.48%

69.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 Applied Optoelectronics 1 5 1 0 2.00

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $57.22, indicating a potential upside of 1.75%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $12.70, indicating a potential upside of 58.55%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Applied Optoelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $530.04 million 7.25 -$46.08 million $0.39 144.21 Applied Optoelectronics $190.87 million 1.12 -$66.05 million ($1.45) -5.52

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Applied Optoelectronics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; data centres; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

