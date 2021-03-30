Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KDMN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. Analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 36.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 66,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at $2,109,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

