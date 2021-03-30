Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. Compugen has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Compugen’s revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Compugen by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

