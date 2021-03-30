Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

