Pennon Group’s (PEGRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PEGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised Pennon Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised Pennon Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

PEGRY opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.984 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

