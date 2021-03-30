LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a research report issued on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LTC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

LTC opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

