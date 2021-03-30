Brokers Offer Predictions for Royal Nickel Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Royal Nickel Corp. (TSE:KRR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Nickel in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $5.90 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Nickel’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$3.41 on Monday. Royal Nickel has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$4.49.

