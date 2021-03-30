Piper Sandler Weighs in on TELA Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TELA Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELA Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $200.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,950 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $190,836.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $376,912 over the last 90 days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TELA Bio by 182.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 14.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

