KeyCorp Weighs in on Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 435.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $28.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

