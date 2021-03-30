CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OTGLY. Erste Group lowered shares of CD Projekt from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut CD Projekt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue raised CD Projekt to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CD Projekt from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CD Projekt has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTGLY opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

