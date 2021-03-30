L Brands’ (LB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Shares of LB opened at $59.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

