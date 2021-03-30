Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given New $5.60 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.25 to $5.60 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XEBEF. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.15.

OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $3.33 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

