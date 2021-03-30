Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to $2.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.59.

Shares of TNEYF opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

