Head to Head Survey: QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Equity Bancshares and QNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equity Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.88%. Given Equity Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Bancshares is more favorable than QNB.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Bancshares and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares -42.38% 5.26% 0.61% QNB 21.06% 8.46% 0.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Bancshares and QNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares $200.49 million 2.03 $25.58 million $1.77 15.91 QNB $54.74 million 2.23 $12.36 million N/A N/A

Equity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of QNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 52 full-service branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 12 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

