National Bank Financial Comments on Shaw Communications Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of SJR opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 6.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,864,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,743,000 after acquiring an additional 407,814 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

