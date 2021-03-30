Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,225.47

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,225.47 ($16.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,385.80 ($18.11). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,374.40 ($17.96), with a volume of 4,809,412 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,778.33 ($23.23).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,402.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,225.47. The company has a market cap of £107.31 billion and a PE ratio of -4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.34%.

Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

