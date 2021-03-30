Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $104.18

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$104.18 and traded as high as C$117.30. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$117.12, with a volume of 3,244,951 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$104.18. The firm has a market cap of C$166.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1999997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,131.53. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,436.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

