Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.38

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.38 and traded as high as C$19.52. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$19.38, with a volume of 213,786 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Raymond James upped their target price on Aecon Group to C$23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price (up from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.25.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$932.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 49.42%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.