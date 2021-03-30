Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HFRO opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

