Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Expands By 100.0%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UBOH opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. United Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $85.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.
About United Bancshares
United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
