Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Expands By 100.0%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UBOH opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. United Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $85.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.