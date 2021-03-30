Wedbush Weighs in on Aptinyx Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

APTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptinyx by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aptinyx by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

